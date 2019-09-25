1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Election 2019

By WAM

Voting in embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions of the UAE around the world has ended, after 1,842 Emirati voters voted for their favoured candidates in the Federal National Council, FNC, Election 2019.

The two-day voting process outside the country was based on the timetable of the FNC Election, which began on September 22, 2019, in Wellington, New Zealand, and ended in Los Angeles, US.

Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs and Chairman of the National Elections Commission, said, "We thank our ambassadors, consuls and heads of diplomatic missions in all countries for ensuring the success of the voting process. They provided the best services that enabled voters to fulfil their national duty."

According to the election timetable, early voting will take place from 1st to 3rd October, 2019, in nine major voting centres while the main voting day will start on 5th October, 2019, in 39 polling stations around the country.

The Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, represented by the Secretariat of the National Electoral Committee, is working with the Electoral Management Committee on the fourth round of the election.