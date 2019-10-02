100% Emiratisation of Dubai Customs inspection staff

Dubai Customs has announced that all members of its inspection staff are Emirati, with 1,691 inspectors accounting for 46 percent of the organisation’s total workforce.

In a press statement today, Dubai Customs said it will continue to headhunt and recruit highly-skilled UAE nationals to be part of its workforce in all areas of customs work, and has a full-fledged training and development programme to boost and promote the government’s Emiratisation drive.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director-General of Dubai Customs, said, "Dubai Customs plays a key role in supporting the UAE Emiratisation strategy by offering career opportunities to a larger number of nationals."

He added that the organisation is also looking to increase the number of Emiratis employed in other specialties, "where we [currently] have 88 percent Emiratisation, the highest amongst government departments."

Dubai Customs’ Emiratisation plan is regularly reviewed and assessed with defined KPIs to measure performance and efficiency on a yearly basis, according to Fareed Al Marzooqi, Executive Director for HR, Finance and Administration.

"Empowering UAE nationals is a responsibility we take very seriously, as we seek to recruit and retain highly-qualified nationals and integrate them in all areas of customs and administrative work. Inspection staff enjoy round-the-year training and development to sustain performance and deliver high-standard customs service," he explained.

"This year, we have had 1,236 inspection staff enrolled in 108 training courses related to customs and border protection," he concluded.

