147 traffic accidents reported in Dubai as rainy weather continues

By WAM

The Dubai Police Command and Control Unit received over 2,500 emergency calls and recorded 147 traffic accidents today’s morning from 06:00 to 10:00.

Colonel Muhammad Al Muhairi, Acting Director of Command and Control Centre at Dubai Police urged motorists to keep a safe distance between cars and adjust their speed to the weather conditions.

"Allow extra time for your journey and check your planned route. It’s also advisable to slow down as rain makes roads slippery," he added.

Colonel Al Muhairi said accidents happen during bad weather conditions that cause low visibility tend to be more severe. "People should follow safety instructions and regulation to avoid any accidents," he said.

It’s worth nothing that Dubai Police have stepped up the level of readiness to deal with any incidents in the mountainous areas and places of running flood especially the Hatta area and neighboring areas. The force has also stepped up the level of readiness in the desert areas, which have been recently popular among members of the public due to change in temperatures.

The Dubai Police have increased the number of patrols in mountainous areas to be always ready to deal with emergencies 24 hours a day.

Residents are advised to stay away from places of water pools and valleys when the weather is unstable.

Motorists are also urged not to use their vehicles across desert areas, especially after the rains, because of the great danger to their lives.