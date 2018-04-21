1500 vehicles apply technical modifications to the chassis and engine: ESMA

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has revealed that the number of vehicles that have modified the chassis and engine recorded in the vehicle database has reached 1546 by the end of the 1st quarter of this yea.

Abdullah Al Maeeni,Director General of ESMA, confirmed that the regulations concerning safety requirements for modified vehicles are applicable at the federal level in coordination and integration with the Ministry of Interior, Traffic Departments and Licensing Authorities in each emirate. Developed and applied to achieve increased safety rates on the roads.

Since the beginning of June last year, ESMA has applied the new federal requirements for modified vehicles to eliminate the chaos and randomness of the vehicle supply markets. The license for vehicles violating these requirements has been prohibited in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the licensing authorities in the UAE.

The vehicles supplied and modified without controls constitute part of the safety challenges for individuals and public and private property, while the technical regulations issued by ESMA include technical requirements that should be available in workshops and service centers concerned with vehicle modifications, Al Maeeni added.

This advanced UAE system has been developed in cooperation with the International Association for Vehicle Modification in the United States of America. The UAE experience is a milestone in its regional environment, through which the standards have developed mandatory federal requirements for this type of vehicle, he mentioned.

The limits of the amendment address the height of the modified vehicle, the requirements to be followed when modifying the cooling and exhaust systems, increasing the strength and torque of the vehicle, or altering its outward appearance, in such a way as to minimise the negative impact of traffic on the roads or Road travelers, or public and private property.