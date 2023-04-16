16 dead, 9 injured in Dubai’s Al Ras building fire due to safety rule violations

By E247

A Dubai Civil Defense spokesperson said that a fire that broke out in a residential building in the Al Ras area in Dubai yesterday (Saturday) noon resulted in the death of 16 people and injuries to nine others.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the spokesperson said that urgent medical aid was provided to the injured while Dubai Civil Defense teams were working to put out the fire.

Dubai Civil Defense teams arrived at the site of the fire and started both evacuation and firefighting operations within six minutes of being notified. Preliminary investigations showed that lack of compliance with building security and safety requirements caused the fire, the spokesperson said. Relevant authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed a report on the causes of the accident.

The Dubai Civil Defense Operations Room was first notified about the fire at 12:35 pm yesterday (Saturday). A team from the Dubai Civil Defense headquarters, the first responder, arrived at the site of the accident at 12:41 pm, within six minutes of the notification. Teams from the Port Saeed Fire Station and the Hamriyah Fire Station provided backup to the firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control at 2:42 pm after which the cooling operations were started.

The large-sized fire broke out in an apartment located on the fourth floor of the residential building. The site has been transferred to concerned authorities for further procedures.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense in Dubai stressed the importance of residential and commercial building owners and residents fully complying with security and safety requirements and guidelines to avoid accidents and protect people’s lives.

