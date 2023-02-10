17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concludes

By WAM

The four-day 17th Forum of UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Missions Abroad concluded yesterday after being held from 6th to 9th February, with ministers, senior officials, ambassadors, and heads of UAE missions abroad in attendance.

The forum was held as part of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation's efforts to enhance dialogue and engagement with the country's ambassadors abroad, exchange views and discuss developments on various regional and international issues, coordinate and unify efforts to achieve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership, and further enhance the UAE diplomatic field.

The forum was attended by ministers, ambassadors and heads of UAE missions abroad, senior officials, and directors of departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as representatives of UAE Government institutions and agencies from different fields to discuss important issues.

The forum addressed key topics related to foreign policy, economics, culture, innovation, industry, advanced science, climate action and the UAE's hosting of COP28, in addition to regional and international events, issues, and developments.

Participants in the forum also discussed key achievements of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and major milestones in its work. The forum serves to promote dialogue between senior UAE diplomats and officials at home in various sectors to enhance cooperation between entities and build upon current achievements to ensure continued success.

