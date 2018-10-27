2 million LinkedIn followers of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

By Wam

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has reached two million LinkedIn followers, according to LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional networking platform.

Having hit the two million followers’ milestone as a LinkedIn Influencer, His Highness is now the second most followed Global Political Leader and one of the top thirty most followed LinkedIn Influencer across the globe. He is also the most followed LinkedIn Influencer in the Middle East and Africa region.

LinkedIn Influencer is an exclusive invitation-only programme that includes the top 500 of the world’s foremost thinkers, political leaders, CEOs and innovators. As a LinkedIn Influencer, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum features along-side prominent figures such as Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Ariana Huffington.

According to LinkedIn data, His Highness is known for his regular updates on strategic developments, high-profile meetings, delegation visits and key announcements, his posts garner a large number of engagements, particularly among followers from the UAE, followed by India, Egypt, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has covered a wide range of engaging topics on LinkedIn ranging from empowering women, promoting tolerance, fostering innovation and providing lessons in leadership, which have contributed to his growing popularity as an influencer.