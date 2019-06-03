20,000 families benefitting from Emirati Eid clothing initiatives in Yemen

By WAM

Up to 20,000 eligible Yemeni households have recently benefited from the Eid clothing initiative carried out by the UAE through the Emirates Red Crescent in a number of liberated Yemeni governorates.

The beneficiaries include underprivileged families, martyrs' households and people with special difficulties in Aden, Abyan, Dhale', Red Coast governorates, including Hodeidah, Al Makha, Hadramaut, Shabwwa, Taiz, and Lahig.

The initiative is part of the running charity programmes launched by the UAE in Yemen since the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and which included Iftar banquets and Ramadan food packages, from which over 2.5 million Yemeni locals benefited.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the UAE support, which, they affirm, has been of a great avail for them to survive their burdens during Ramadan.