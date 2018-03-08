225 job opportunities for Emirati job seekers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Data Direct, a service provider in Dubai for document management, marketing, IT outsourcing and call centre services, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to secure 225 job opportunities for Emirati male and female job seekers in the northern parts of the country on a remote work basis as part of the ministry's "Innovative Employment" initiative.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, attended the signing ceremony which brought together Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, and Rajiv Dalmia, Chairman of Data Direct Group.

Al Nuaimi said the MoU would be implemented in phases for Secondary School Certificate and bachelor's degree holders who will get jobs in the Group's departments of customer service and sales quality control.

The MoU is the second of its kind as the first was inked with Emirates NBD for employing ten Emirati job seekers.