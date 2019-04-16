$2m to support education in Mozambique: Dubai Cares

By WAM

Dubai Cares has pledged AED7,347,000 (US$2 million) to support Mozambique in response to Cyclone Idai.

The announcement came during the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings in Washington D.C. that took place between 8th and 14th April.

At the Education Cannot Wait’s High Level Steering Group Meeting, Dubai Cares took part in discussions towards restoring schooling in areas affected by Cyclone Idai that recently hit Mozambique. The funds will be directed towards Education Cannot Wait, a global fund for education in emergencies, as an emergency first response to re-establish education for those affected by the crisis.

According to initial estimates, the disaster has affected 1.8 million people and destroyed over 3,300 classrooms, leaving 263,000 children out-of-school.

Commenting on the emergency intervention, Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "The loss of life, destruction and suffering that has resulted from this natural disaster is heartbreaking. Children, the most vulnerable victims of any disaster, are at the moment facing tremendous distress and uncertainty."

"Through this intervention, we hope to re-establish access to education and will be working with Education Cannot Wait to minimise the disruption to children’s education caused by the damage of schools. We look forward to providing temporary learning spaces and psychosocial support materials & training to affected learners and teachers," he added.

Dubai Cares also participated in the Generation Unlimited Second Global Board Meeting, which shed light on the strategy and progress updates on activities since the inaugural September 2018 Board Meeting.

Generation Unlimited, which forms part of the United Nations Secretary-General’s Youth 2030 Strategy, complements and builds on existing programs that support adolescents and young people. The partnership platform focuses on three key areas: secondary-age education; skills for learning, employability and decent work; and empowerment. Dubai Cares, represented by its CEO, is a member of the Global Board which is tasked with providing expertise, strategic direction, resources and leadership, and overseeing the partnership.

Al Gurg said, "Attending the Generation Unlimited Second Global Board Meeting has allowed me to witness the impressive progress achieved since its inauguration in 2018. I look forward to Dubai Cares contributing its expertise and resources to enable Generation Unlimited to make progress in youth’s education, training, employment, and entrepreneurship globally."