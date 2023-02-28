2nd March announced as new launch date for 'UAE Mission 2'

By WAM

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), in collaboration with international partners, has announced a new launch date for UAE Mission 2, the longest space mission in Arab history.

The next available launch attempt will be made on Thursday, 2nd March, at 09:34 local time, pending the resolution of the technical issue that prevented today’s launch, according to MBRSC.

Due to a ground systems issue, respective mission teams unanimously agreed to investigate the issue that prevented data from confirming a full load of the ignition source for the Falcon 9 rocket.

A media teleconference prior to the next launch attempt will be arranged, and more details will be provided as available.

