3-day Dubai 'Super Sale'

By Staff

With the 3-Day Super Sale (3DSS) starting tomorrow, Thursday, organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) have rounded up some of the top retailer promotions taking place throughout the event, running from 2 May until 4 May 2019.

In addition to up to 90% off a range of over 400 brands, participating malls and partners will be giving shoppers even more ways to save money this weekend.

The Dubai Mall

The Dubai Mall is making it even easier for bargain-hunters to make great savings this weekend as it partners with Careem to offer a one way trip to the mall totally free of charge this 3 Day Super Sale. Shoppers can redeem the complementary code on The Dubai Mall app and use it to enjoy their free ride. The Dubai Mall will be open until 1am during the sale with food and beverage outlets welcoming guests until 2am.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Walk away with even more deals this weekend with shoppers who use their Dubai Festival City Mall Gift Card entitled to 25% back in cash rewards. Those that spend AED1,000 or more will win a maximum AED 250 back in spends.

Majid Al Futtaim

Visitors to City Centre Deira can enjoy some great footwear deals this weekend with ladies footwear on sale for AED 99 and male shoes for AED 149 at Steve Madden, whilst shoppers can get all items for AED 99 at Pablosky. All handbags at Carpisa stores at City Centre Mirdif and BurJuman will be on sale for AED 99 or less.

RAKBANK

Supercharging this year’s sale, key partner RAKBANK will offer a “Win your spends back” promotion, giving RAKBANK Mastercard Debit and Credit Cards customers the chance to win back their spends during the 3DSS period. Shoppers will need to spend a minimum of AED 250 to enter the draw, whereby ten lucky winners will each win back their spends of up to AED 1,000 every day of the 3-day event, totaling up to AED 30,000 that is up for grabs over the sale period.