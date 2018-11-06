3-day weekend in UAE for Prophet's birthday

By Wam

18th November private sector holiday to mark Prophet's birthday

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE, has announced that Sunday, 18th November will be a public holiday for private sector entities.

The announcement was made by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, following the UAE Cabinet decision to mark Sunday as a public holiday, instead of Tuesday, 20th November, which is expected to mark Mawlid Al Nabi - the anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

This will mean a three-day weekend with work resuming on Monday, 19th November.

The Minister extended his greetings on the occasion to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

UAE Cabinet approves new date for Mawlid Al Nabi holiday

The UAE Cabinet confirmed that Sunday, 18th November, will be a public holiday for ministries and federal authorities, instead of Tuesday, 20th November, to mark the anniversary of Mawlid Al Nabi, the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH.

Work will resume on Monday, 19th November.

