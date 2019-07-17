38 housing units delivered to low-income Emirati families

By Wam

The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, IACAD, has announced the delivery of 38 housing units to low-income Emirati families, in cooperation with Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme as part of the "Mudon Al Khair" (Cities of Goodness) initiative.

The department also announced that the donations from individuals, government and private entities reached AED43.2 million. The move falls within the framework of IACAD’s commitment to fulfil the tasks entrusted to it under Article 9 of the Fifty-Year Charter launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

"Mudon Al Khair" aims to raise AED50 million to build 50 homes across the UAE to benefit low-income citizens who do not meet eligibility requirements of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

Dr. Hamad Bin Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, General Director of IACAD, stressed department’s keenness to forge partnerships with various government bodies, as well as the private sector, to achieve stability for Emirati families across all economic strata.

Ahmed Darwish Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Charity Sector, IACAD added that the department will continue to strive to launch and support humanitarian and charitable initiatives, within and outside of the emirate, to realise the vision outlined by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in his Fifty-Year Charter.