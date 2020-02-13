400 trees planted in Abu Dhabi to mark legacy of WUF

By WAM

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, took part in the initiative to plant 400 ghaf trees at the Old Airport Garden in Abu Dhabi to mark the legacy of the 10th World Urban Forum, WUF10, the premier international gathering for exchanging views and experiences on urban challenges that is underway in Abu Dhabi until 13th February.

The tree-planting initiative was organised by Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, DMT, in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MoCCAE, and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said, "The tree-planting event coincides with the UAE Planting Week, an annual initiative spearheaded by MoCCAE that seeks to boost the country’s green cover and helps tackle climate change through offsetting carbon emissions. In 2020, the Ministry aims to raise the bar and plant 500,000 trees, a remarkable increase on the 150,000 trees planted in 2019."

He added, "We are pleased to join forces with DMT and UN-Habitat to act for the environment and leave behind a green legacy for future generations."

For his part, Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at DMT and General Coordinator of WUF10, said, "Abu Dhabi has become a world leader in sustainable urban development through balancing economic growth with social harmony and consideration for the environment. This tree-planting initiative helps protect our precious ecosystem and aligns with the core objectives and legacy of WUF10."

Ms Maimunah Mohd Sharif, Executive Director of UN-Habitat, said, "This is a very fitting way to continue and enhance the legacy of WUF10.The Forum is all about creating a better future in our cities and the planting of these trees today and many more throughout the year demonstrates a real commitment to this aim."

High-level representatives of municipal entities and diplomatic missions across the UAE also participated in the event.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.