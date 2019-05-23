41m individuals benefit from MBRGI education initiatives

By Wam

More than 41 million people across the world have benefitted from the 'Spreading Education and Knowledge' initiatives and programmes of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, MBRGI, in 2018, worth AED628 million.

The Spreading Education and Knowledge pillar, one of the five pillars under the umbrella of the MBRGI, is dedicated to providing quality education to millions of children and young adults in less fortunate communities.

While the Dubai Cares programmes supported 22.6 million people across 39 countries, the Arab Reading Challenge for 2018-2019 saw the participation of 13.5 million students across the Arab world.

In the first three months of its launch in 2018, the 'Madrasa' e-learning platform helped 1.1 million students through its 5,000 free online Arabic-language science and mathematics videos. The MBRGI also awarded 115 scholarships, fellowships and seed grants.

Saeed Mohammad Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI, said, "The foundation continues to implement sustainable projects aimed at improving the lives of vulnerable communities through knowledge and education."

He added that the foundation’s work embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, which places a central focus on spreading knowledge and education to empower people to become active contributors in building their communities.

Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Cares, said, "We also continued to drill down on serious and challenging issues affecting the world today and have introduced new, innovative programmes that prepare girls for the 21st century, ensure the youth have relevant skills matching the job market and strengthen school leadership."

Dubai Cares initiatives benefitted more than 22.6 million people in 39 countries in 2018, launched 24 new international programmes and helped provide intestinal worm prevention medication to nearly 16 million children.

He added, "We have come to a point where we are witnessing at large how these children and youth, equipped with education, are influencing positive change within their societies. However, the task at hand is massive, and unless we dedicate ourselves to it and work hand-in-hand, it will grow and become more challenging."

In 2018, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation received special recognition from the United Nations Development Programme as a 'Knowledge Partner', the first recognition of its kind to an Arab knowledge organisation. During the same year, the foundation launched the first 'Arab Innovation Forum', a platform that brings together innovators, companies and organisations in the Middle East and North Africa to showcase their innovations and discuss relevant topics.