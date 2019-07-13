45% of road and bridge work leading to Dubai Hills Mall completed

By Wam

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has announced 45% completion of construction works on the bridges and roads leading to Dubai Hills Mall at the junction of Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

The project encompasses the construction of 12 bridges spanning 3,700 metres with a width varying from 11 to 22 metres in addition to ramps connecting the bridges measuring 2,500 metres.

The project is undertaken by RTA in coordination with Emaar Properties at a cost of AED780 million and is expected to be completed in the first half of 2020. The main objective of the project is to ensure the smooth flow of traffic from and to Dubai Hills Mall as well as on Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road.

The new bridges, which consist of four lanes in each direction, will separate the traffic from Umm Suqeim Street and Al Khail Road, leading to increase the traffic capacity in the area. The existing four lanes of Umm Suqeim Street will be maintained in both directions to ensure a seamless vehicular flow.

"The project covers the construction of internal roads at Dubai Hills Estate to ease the movement of residents of Al Barsha South 1 and 2, and link them with new roads and bridges. Works also include the installation of traffic signals, shifting of utility lines, and landscaping," said Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of the RTA.

Dubai Hills Mall is one of the biggest destinations developed by Emaar as a joint venture with Meraas. It is an integral feature of Dubai Hills Estate and a destination that complements the development’s coveted residential and commercial community.

Featuring two million square feet of leasable space spread out over two floors, it is home to over 650 retail and F&B outlets including family entertainment offerings, a Cineplex and hypermarket.

Dubai Hills Mall is easily accessible from Downtown Dubai, Emirates Hills, Dubai Marina, Arabian Ranches and other nearby communities via Al Khail Road and Umm Suqeim Street.