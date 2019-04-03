46th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show opens in Sharjah

By WAM

The 46th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show was inaugurated today by Sheikh Salem Bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the office of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, in the presence of senior government officials, SCCI board members, diplomats, jewellery executives and industry representatives.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the event will continue until Saturday.

"In 2018, gold had lost some of its luster due to market headwinds. But that is changing now. 2019 has taken off well for the gold and diamond jewellery industry in the region, and with the precious metal forecast to regain its shine in the next few months, the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show is set to trigger an upswing for the jewellery industry. The industry has high hopes on the show, and I am sure the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show will once again deliver big," said Abdullah bin Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, and Expo Centre Sharjah, after the opening ceremony The opening ceremony was also attended Waleed Bukhatir, Second Vice-Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, and Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI.

According to multiple international consultancies, gold, which traded near US$1,300 an ounce in March, is set to climb higher to US$1,400 an ounce by end of next year, offering shoppers a great opportunity to take advantage of the Market condition.

"Thanks to the continued growth of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the event has become the first and foremost choice for globally jewellery majors to cater to the region that has a strong penchant for luxury goods. This time too we have strong participation local as well as international names, offering a great opportunity for both the trading community and general buyers," said Al Midfa said.

For its 46th edition, the show is featuring more than 500 master jewellers from more than 20 countries at 30,000 sq m of premium exhibition area, showcasing latest trends in gold and diamond jewellery from across the world. Exhibitors from Canada are participating for the first time in the show.