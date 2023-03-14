50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

By WAM

The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution today announced a 50 percent discount on penalties imposed for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Effective as of 15th March, the decision - which will last for two months - includes all the unpaid violations committed during the pandemic.

The Emergency Prosecution called for benefiting from the reduction decision and promptly paying the fines via the websites and smart apps of the Ministry of Interior and police commands at the state level.

