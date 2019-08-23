50% fines discount for 425,000 drivers: Dubai Police

By Wam

Some 425,371 drivers benefitted from the "Traffic Fines Settlement" initiative launched on 7th February 2019, by the Dubai Police General HQ, for not breaking traffic laws, receiving discounts of up to 50 percent on their fines.

Dubai Police said the discount is being offered to reduce the financial burden on motorists and also encourage them to adhere to traffic regulations.

The initiative offers discounts of up to 100 percent, provided the affected driver does not commit any traffic violations for a whole year, Major General Mohammed Saif Al Zafeen, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operation at Dubai Police, revealed, adding that promoting a culture of traffic safety in the community will help achieve the strategic goals of the country’s traffic and patrol departments to reduce traffic accidents and resulting deaths.

He made this statement during a press conference organised today by the Dubai Traffic Police announcing the second-quarter results of the initiative, in the presence of Colonel Juma Salim bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of Dubai Traffic Police, and several officers and media representatives.

Maj. Gen. Al Zafeen praised the initiative’s results, which reflect the willingness of drivers to follow traffic laws and respect the road, while pointing out that the initiative has several social, traffic, security and humanitarian goals, such as maintaining road security and safety and reducing the financial burdens on traffic violators.

Col. Bin Suwaidan said that the statistics highlighted a decline in traffic accidents that resulted in injuries and deaths from 1st February to 1st August compared to last year. Dubai witnessed a 14 percent drop in serious accidents and two percent drop in traffic fines registered during the initiative’s first six months compared to the same period last year.