50 percent of federal government staff to return to offices from Sunday, June 7: UAE Government

By WAM

The UAE government has raised to 50 percent the capacity level of staffing at all ministries and federal authorities effective Sunday, June 7, taking into consideration their full abidance by all COVID-19 countermeasures.

In an announcement today, the government said the decision follows the successful return of federal staff by 30 percent last week.

"The moves falls within the efforts to restore normalcy of government work and the gradual return of employees and services," added the announcement.

The decision identifies the categories to be exempted from returning to offices, and who will continue to work remotely. These include pregnant women, people of determination, people with compromised immunity & chronic diseases, including asthma, diabetics, provided they have approved medical reports confirming their illnesses.

Exempt as well are elderly employees and female employees catering for children in grade 9 & below and children of determination whose conditions entail constant care. Also excluded are employees in shared accommodation with people who are most susceptible to health risks and are in constant contact with them.

The decision emphasises on ensuring the full readiness of all workplaces to receive employees in terms of continuing enforcement of all health mandates taken nationwide, primarily physical distancing norms, and the availability of a conducive work environment and an enabling technological infrastructure for those working remotely to perform their assignments in the best possible manner. A flexible attendance system is to be applied to ensure the safety of all employees upon arrival at and exiting from their offices.

