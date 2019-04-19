50% rental fee discount for EPA members during ADIBF

By Wam

Emirates Publishers Association, EPA, members will get a 50 percent discount on exhibition space rental fees, and a full exemption on agency fees, during the 29th edition of Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, ADIBF, running from 24th until 30th April The gesture offered by the Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT, Abu Dhabi, the organiser of the fair, comes after a series of meetings with EPA, wherein both parties explored various ways of enhancing cooperation and finding new mechanisms to support Emirati publishers and further develop the publishing sector in the UAE.

Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of EPA, said, "We spare no effort in serving our members and providing them with ample opportunities and possible facilities to thrive, in regional and global markets. To cater to this aim, EPA has forged partnerships with leading publishers in the country to offer quality services, including this discount, which has been given to our members, who are participating in ADIBF. There are more benefits they will enjoy in coming future."

Abdullah Majed Al Ali, Acting Executive Director of the National Library Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi, and the Director of ADIBF, said, "This discount is part of the facilities that we offer in order to support Emirati publishers and promote their work, locally, regionally, and globally through ADIBF."