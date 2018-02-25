551 m riders use public transport means in Dubai in 2017

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has revealed that mass transit means in Dubai comprising the Metro, Tram, Buses, marine transport (Abra, Ferry, Water Taxi & Water Bus), and taxis (Dubai Taxi & franchise companies) had lifted 551.7 m riders in 2017 according to RTA’s Statistics Section.

It reflects an increase over the corresponding number recorded in 2016, which amounted to 543.6 m riders in total. The daily ridership of public transport means in Dubai last year clocked 1.511 m riders.

"The Dubai Metro had taken the largest slice of public transport commuters accounting for 36 per cent, followed by taxis (32per cent), and public buses (28per cent). March recorded the highest number of commuters where 49.065 m riders were lifted. The breakdown per mode was as follows: Dubai Metro: 18.003 m riders, taxis: 15.677 m riders, buses: 13.534 m riders, marine transit means: 1.288 m riders, and Dubai Tram: 561,000 riders. December was the second busiest month where ridership clocked 48.857 m riders, and the number of riders was similar in Jan, April, May, October and November at an average of 47m riders per month. In the remaining months of the year, the total number of riders ranged from 40 to 43 m riders," explained Al Tayer.

"Last year, the Dubai Metro lifted in both the Red and Green Lines 200.075 m riders compared with 191.3 m riders in 2016. The Red Line of Dubai Metro had seen a healthy growth in 2017 clocking 128.054 m riders compared with 121.6 m riders in 2016. Last year, the Green Line had lifted about 72.021 m riders compared with 69.7 m riders served in 2016. Burjuman and Union Stations, which are the two transfer stations at the intersection of the Red & Green Lines, accounted for the biggest chunk of riders with Burjuman Station recording 12.45 m riders, and the Union Station clocking 10.979 m riders. Al-Rigga Station was the busiest on the Red Line (9.335 m riders) followed by Deira City Center Station (7.709 m riders), ahead of Burj Khalifa Station (7.596 m riders). On the Green Line, Al Fahidi Station ranked first by the number of riders (8.137 m riders), next came Baniyas Station (6.647 m riders), and the third was the Stadium Station (5.757 m riders)," stated Al Tayer.

"The Dubai Tram had lifted last year 6.023 m riders compared with 5.4 m riders in 2016, and the number of public bus riders recorded 155.032 m riders last year compared with 151.1 m riders in 2016. The marine transport means (abras, waterbus, water taxi and Dubai Ferry) were used by 13.076 m riders last year, which is almost the same number of riders recorded in 2016. Taxis in Dubai (comprising Dubai Taxi, Hala Taxi and Franchise companies) lifted about 175 m riders last year," he added.

"Comprising a full range of integrated services, the public transport network in Dubai has become the backbone of people’s mobility all over the city. RTA’s efforts, in this regard, contributed to the growing numbers of public transport users across the board. The share of public transport in the mobility of people has leapfrogged from 6per cent in 2006 to 17per cent in 2017. RTA is endeavouring to push the share of public transport (metro, tram, buses, and marine transport) to 20per cent by 2020, and 30per cent by 2030. Equally important, the RTA has managed to transform the culture of various social segments and their attitudes towards using public transport. People have started to grasp the benefits associated with the use of mass transit means such as the physical relief, peace of mind, financial saving, high safety, and lower expenses of car usage in terms of fuel and maintenance among others," added Al Tayer.