6-month temporary visa not a full residency visa: ICA

By Wam

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, ICA, stressed that a six-month temporary visa is not a full residency visa.

The temporary visa, which does not require a sponsor, does not provide the same advantages and rights as a full residency visa that requires a sponsor, it added.

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashedi, Acting Director-General of Foreigners Affairs and Ports at the ICA, said that the temporary visa will be issued to those who have benefitted from the 'Protect Yourself by Modifying Your Status' initiative who desire to stay in the country, after being exempted from fines and legal repercussions for violating the law.

He added that the temporary visa will be cancelled if the person leaves the UAE, and those who desire to return must apply for a new visa through a new sponsor if they want to reside in the country, or a tourist visa if they have no sponsor.

Brigadier Al Rashedi stated that the visa issued for individuals searching for jobs is a temporary measure that aims to assist those who desire to stay in the UAE to look for other work opportunities and find a new sponsor, and the conditions of residency do not apply to them while noting that a residence sticker will not be attached to their passports.

He also noted that the law will not allow holders of the temporary visa to work unless they find a job legally while urging foreigners who are still illegally staying in the country to adjust their status and benefit from the initiative.

The UAE will begin undertaking strict procedures after the termination of the notice period of the initiative at the end of November, he concluded.