68 vehicles involved in accidents due to Abu Dhabi fog

By Wam

The command and control centres of the Abu Dhabi Police, ADP, received 205 reports of traffic accidents in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra caused by morning fog on its '999' emergency phone line on Thursday.

The fog led to various traffic accidents involving 68 vehicles in Abu Dhabi on the Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Road, which caused ten minor injuries. The injured were taken to hospitals in Al Mifraq and Al Rahba.

Brigadier Nasser Sulaiman Al Maskari, Director of Operations, stated that the ADP’s command and control centres are receiving calls, identifying the locations of accidents, and communicating with relevant authorities to undertake the necessary procedures.

Brigadier Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, Deputy Director of the ADP Traffic and Patrols Directorate, called on motorists to drive safely in volatile weather conditions and follow safety regulations.