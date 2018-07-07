69,000 individuals in Hodeidah received UAE Aid in June

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has throughout June provided humanitarian and relief aid operations in the Hodeidah Governorate, to support Yemenis and provide them with relief from their struggles as a result of the inhumane practices of the Iranian-backed Houthi militias.

The ERC was also present in high-risk areas in the Red Sea Coast to seek urgent and immediate assistance to the people of liberated areas, during which food baskets and shelters were provided. Specialist teams continued to remove Houthi landmines and IEDs planted across the Governorate's roads and civilian populated areas.

Between 20th June and 5th July, the UAE provided 9,900 food baskets across 13 liberated districts of Hodeidah. More than 69,300 people - 49,500 children and 9,900 women - benefited from the initiatives. The ERC initiatives included the provision of shelter supplies - bed nets and blankets - in addition to doctors and nurses to support displaced families.

These efforts reflect the keenness of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and with the active participation of the UAE to provide assistance and urgent needs to the people of the Hodeidah and neighbouring governorates and alleviate the suffering caused by the Houthi terrorist militias over the past three years.

The directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to activate a humanitarian relief bridge to Hodeidah emphasises the two-pronged military and humanitarian operations by the UAE in the governorate and other liberated provinces.

The UAE aid authority has developed an integrated plan to deliver relief support to the underprivileged in all areas of the governorate, despite the size of the risk posed as these areas continue to witness attacks by Houthi militias.

The ERC's plan to support the humanitarian situation in Hodeidah includes several stages starting with emergency relief operations and the provision of necessities, especially that the governorate is witnessing a severe shortage due to the looting of international aid convoys by the Houthi militias.

In its second phase, the plan seeks to rehabilitate infrastructure in health, education, and utility services, and then move on to the reconstruction of vital development projects.