6th Dubai International Project Management Forum kicks off on Monday

By Dubai Media Office

Under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, the sixth edition of the Dubai International Projects Management Forum (DIPMF) will be kicked off in Dubai this Monday (December 9th). The event, which is held this year under the theme Cultural Diversity, is organised by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-hosted by DEWA, DP World, Emaar Properties and PMI. Winners of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management (HBMAIPM) will be honoured during the event.

The forum will discuss an array of topics including visionary leadership, future of mobility, and ‘Dubai A Land for Talent’. It will shed light on the past winners of the HBMAIPM, specifications of the millennium project manager, future trends of projects management, design thinking, agile project management, project management of megaprojects, human resources, hybrid projects, remote project management, and asset management. Specialist masterclasses will be held on the sidelines of the forum covering agile projects management, benefits management, artificial intelligence, modern technology projects management, and corporate projects management and governance.

Global Speakers

A high-class lineup of prominent global speakers will deliver speeches in the event topped by Sunil Prashara, President & CEO of Project Management Institute (PMI); Major General Eng. H.E. Ahmed Abdeen, Chairman & CEO of Administrative Capital for Urban Development, Egypt; H.E. Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA); Fahad Al-Ammari, General Manager of Area Projects-Upstream Project Management Saudi Aramco, Laurence Batlle, Chairwoman of RATP Dev; Harry Broadman, CEO & Managing Partner of Proa Global Partners LLC; His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA; Erin Meyer, American Author & Professor of INSEAD Business School; John Coyle, Design Thinking & Innovation Keynote Speaker; and several other speakers from the UAE and beyond.

HE Mattar Al Tayer welcomed attendees wishing them a pleasant stay in the UAE had hoped for the Forum to be as successful as ever. He reflected on the huge successes achieved over the past five editions of the forum in terms of attendees, speakers and discussion topics. He noted that the event had attracted about 8000 participants since launched.

Link

“Projects Management is a key tool in managing and streamlining technological and administrative advancement through undertaking strategic plans in the public and private sectors as it facilitates the organisational objectives of organisations. Exercising such a role requires an institutional project management system as well as competent project management staff capable of contributing to an agile and adaptive environment. DIPMF has become a global showpiece thanks to the expertise of seasoned co-organisers and the attraction of high-class speakers. Moreover, the phenomenal projects undertaken by Dubai have turned it into an attractive trading and tourist hub,” added Al Tayer.

“Holding DIPMF is in line with Dubai’s role in leading and accelerating the development drive in the region at par with the highest global standards. It also fits with Dubai’s global profile as a communication link for sharing knowledge and expertise between top global experts. Through offering innovative solutions and practices, the Forum has firmly carved a niche for itself as a rendezvous of creative experts to share knowledge and a premier global event for innovative solutions of projects management,” he further added.

Over the past five editions, DIPMF hosted scores of international speakers and discussed an array of vital topics. The latest renewal witnessed 42 sessions comprising 6 keynote speeches, 7 masterclasses, 3 discussion panels, 24 parallel sessions and 2 closed sessions. More than 2000 project management intellects from all over the world took part in that event.

Four Categories

Winners of the 3rd HBMAIPM will be honoured during the forum in a bid to showcase and reward innovators in project management. These awards set a database for the best practices and models of project management and a platform for exchanging innovative ideas besides training on project management skills.

It comprises of four categories: The first is the Individuals Category, which includes the ‘Innovative Project Manager Award’ and the ‘Innovative PMO Manager Award’ The second category relates to the Innovative Team Award, the third category is renamed as Innovative Organisation in Project Management Award while the fourth is Academic category; which comprises of the Innovative use of Project Management Practices Award – Academic Category, and Research in Innovative Project Management Practices Award.