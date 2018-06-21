74 female students participate in 26th cultural pluralism programme of Al Maktoum College in Scotland

Some 74 female students participated in the 26th "Cultural Pluralism and Leadership Skills Programme - Summer Academic Training Programme (ATP)," which was organised by the Al Maktoum College of Higher Education, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and UAE Minister of Finance.

The students represented 13 universities and colleges from the UAE and the Police Academy in Abu Dhabi, Malay University in Malaysia, the Economics and Political Science College at Cairo University, Fujairah University and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, as well as the Emirates National Oil Company, ENOC, for the first time.

Mirza Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the College, said that the training programme will start today and end on 9th July, 2018, when the graduation ceremony will be held. The students will also travel to France on 11th July, in coordination with Sorbonne University in Abu Dhabi, to attend a lecture at Sorbonne University, as well as to visit Notre Dame Cathedral, the Arab World Institute, Luxembourg Park and the Eiffel Tower, he added.

Al Sayegh stressed that the programme will include many academic and summer activities, which aim to achieve its desired objectives and reinforce the communication between communities and cultures. The students will visit historic areas of Scotland and will attend various workshops on the history and culture of Scotland, cultural pluralism, Islam from a political perspective, Islam and women, and the relations between communities, he further added.

He also praised the support of Sheikh Hamdan for the college’s programmes and activities and his desire to give the students the opportunity to acquire leadership skills while noting that he is personally following the progress of the programme.

College Director of Operations, Dr Abi Abubaker, said that the college has welcomed the 74 students, which is the highest number in the programme’s history while noting that the programme is in its 26th edition since it began in 2003 and over 1,200 students have participated in its summer and winter editions.

The summer programme will include various topics, including Scottish history and culture, globalisation and cultural pluralism, as well as other topics related to administration skills, dialogue between societies and scientific performance skills.