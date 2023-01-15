8th Dubai International Project Management Forum hosts elite local and international speakers

By Emirates247

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is gearing up for staging the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) from 23rd to 26th January 2023 at Madinat Jumeirah. The event is co-hosted with the Project Management Institute (PMI), Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), DP World, and the Learning Partner, the International Institute for Learning (IIL).

Under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing’, the 8th edition of the DIPMF features the participation of more than 166 international and regional experts to discuss numerous topics related to emerging trends in project management and their impact on enhancing wellbeing among residents and visitors.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, welcomed attendees of the DIPMF, wishing them a pleasant stay in the UAE and expressed hope that the Forum would accomplish its objectives.

“Throughout its past editions, the Forum had cemented its standing as a global platform for exhibiting top practices and cutting-edge solutions in project management, thanks to the participation of international experts sharing their insights, ideas, and innovations that aid in the successful execution of large-scale projects,” said Al Tayer.

“The Forum showcased Dubai's pioneering global standing in project management, and highlighted its adoption of top international standards in implementing iconic projects such as Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, Museum of the Future ‘The Most Beautiful Building in the World’, massive ports, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and other unique urban projects,” added Al Tayer.

Prominent Speaker Line-Up

“The Forum will discuss numerous topics highlighted by Innovation in Project Management, Sustainability in Project Management, Giga-Projects in the Region, Gender Balance & Empowering Women, Community Development and Wellbeing, The Project Economy, Project Management for Sporting Mega Events, and other topics pertinent to project management and wellbeing,” Al Tayer further added.

The 8th edition of the DIPMF will feature elite speakers from both local and international backgrounds, representing various fields. The line-up includes over 55 international and local key figures, a 25% increase from the previous edition of the Forum. Notable speakers include Dr Peter H. Diamandis, Founder and Executive Chairman of XPRIZE, a renowned leader in the design and management of incentive contests. Dr Diamandis, who has been named one of Fortune Magazine's World's 50 Greatest Leaders, will be the keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The speaker line-up also includes Professor Jeremy Bailensen, Founding Director of Virtual Human Interaction Lab at Stanford University; Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, Thought Leader, Author, Practitioner, and Professor in Project and Strategy Implementation; Jennifer Tharp, PMP, Cdir, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Project Management Institute; Dr. John O’Shea, Chief Technologist at Dell Technologies; Marga Hoek, Business and Sustainability Author; Professor Carlo Ratti, Director at MIT Senseable City Lab & Founding Director at Carlo Ratti Associati; His Excellency Suhail Mohamed AlMazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Her Excellency Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority; His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World; His Excellency Abdulkarim Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice-President of the UAE Gender Balance Council; His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Advanced Sciences and Technology Affairs; and other speakers from top local and international companies.

Reliability and Efficiency

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said, “We are pleased to participate in organising the 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), which is held under the theme ‘Fostering Wellbeing’ to present Dubai’s experience in project management and share global best practices and experiences. Thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, the Emirate has become a global benchmark for best practices in all sectors, especially major projects in infrastructure, services and real estate. Dubai has achieved global leadership in these areas and continues to maintain its top position in global competitiveness reports.”

HE Saeed Al Tayer added, "During our participation in the DIPMF, we will highlight DEWA's experience in developing infrastructure projects to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability and efficiency to keep pace with the increase in demand, based on well-thought-out plans that use the latest future foresight tools. This supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. The people-centric Plan is focused on enhancing people’s happiness and quality of life, and reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness. We will also highlight DEWA’s efforts in implementing pioneering projects to diversify our sources of clean energy production. These include all the clean and renewable energy sources and technologies available in Dubai, in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production from clean energy sources by 2050.”

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The Dubai International Project Management Forum is of great importance to DP World group and to government and semi-government organisations that rely on innovation and technology-led growth. The group has taken great strides in adopting advanced technologies to enhance efficiency, drive development and innovation and reshape the future of trade and logistics in the region and around the world. Our goal is to consolidate Dubai’s position as a digitally advanced global trade hub, and to benefit from what has been achieved and what will be achieved in the near future in managing projects of all types and sizes.”

Empowering People

Pierre Le Manh, President & CEO of Project Management Institute (PMI), “The 8th edition of the DIPMF will drive the discussion to the next level on the crucial role the project management profession plays in creating social impact. This is achieved through sustainability in best practices, while fostering wellbeing for our communities. DIPMF’s theme is aligned with Project Management Institute’s (PMI) focus on empowering project leaders, capitalizing on our research focused on delivering on ESG frameworks. We are proud of our ongoing collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Dubai Ports (DP world).

Sessions

Moaza Al Marri, Executive Director, Office of the Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors cum Chairperson of the Higher Organising Committee of the DIPMF, said, “DIPMF is keen to consolidate the concepts, practices and awareness of wellbeing, and as such, ‘Fostering Wellbeing’ has been chosen as a theme for the 8th edition of the DIPMF. And it also fits with the drive to transform Dubai into the best city for living in the world. Wellbeing is a key differentiation criterion between cities for everyone looking for living and stability. Managing wellbeing-supporting projects requires adopting a set of quality practices and thinking methods, which in turn contribute to the quality of those projects and achieve their intended goals.”

Sponsors

“DIPMF is privileged by the sponsorship of several entities that include: ENOC (Strategic Sponsor), Nakheel, Dubai Municipality (Platinum Sponsor), FAMCO, Qatar Insurance, Etisalat by e& (Gold Sponsor), SAS, Khatib & Alami (Silver Sponsor), CDM Smith, Dollar Car Rental, Al Zarouni International Equipment LLC, RTC Road and Traffic Engineering, and Planisware (Technology Sponsor),” explained Al Marri.

Developing Management Leaders

“Over the past editions, DIPMF has proved its relevance in preparing leaders and pioneers of project management, rather than just project managers. This was made possible thanks to the sharing of diverse knowledge and experiences and benefiting from the successful global experiences presented under a flexible project management system that contributes to transforming challenges into successful and sustainable opportunities,” concluded Al Marri.

Predominant Regional Forum

The Dubai International Project Management Forum is the paramount industry event across the region. Over the past rounds, it attracted top experts, and high-profile and reputed international specialists, who descended on Dubai to present and exchange project management and operation ideas at world-class standards. The event underscores Dubai's leading role in this regard, which is credited to the availability of key pillars relating to security, safety and infrastructure appealing to investors and business leaders from all over the world.

