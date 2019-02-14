90 Emiratis will get employment, training under Ghadan 21 initiative

By Wam

As part of the continued focus to create 10,000 employment opportunities for UAE nationals by 2021, the Ghadan 21 programme is advancing a dynamic public-private partnership.

The partnership will bring together world-class training, resources and job placements for more than 90 Emiratis in the accounting and advisory sector. In the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, announced today, the Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy, ADGMA, the Abu Dhabi Human Resource Authority, HRA, the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, ADAA, represented by the ADAA Knowledge Centre, and global professional services firm, KPMG, stated the working principles and objectives to reinforce the agreement.

The ADGMA and KPMG will jointly develop a Pre-Qualification Audit programme, PAQT, which will be conducted at ADGMA by KPMG. The programme will have 91 candidates in 2019 with 11 candidates to be employed by KPMG, and 50 per cent of the candidates trained at ADGMA to be employed by KPMG upon successfully completing the PAQT programme. The remaining 50 per cent will be sponsored for jobs within government and private entities with ADAA committing to recruit or sponsor graduates of the programme.

Today’s MoU is one of a series of initiatives that the HRA is driving across the economy in sectors where there is a sustained demand for career opportunities. Financial management, encompassing accounting, auditing and broader advisory skills, is an integral part of future proofing and equipping a knowledge-based economy, a key pillar of Ghadan 21, for Abu Dhabi.

Further details:

ADGM Academy will deliver bespoke training that has been designed and developed for both local talent and the current and future needs of the UAE’s Accounting and the Consulting industry

The cohort of 91 nationals will benefit from first-hand practical experience and training with KPMG

Ghadan 21 will fund the 12-month programme, including earnings for active participants

ADGMA and ADAA will work towards designing a unique audit and accountancy competency library, in line with international standards catering to the current and future needs of a training programme.

Hamad Al Mazrouei, Managing Director, ADGM Academy said. "Upskilling and providing opportunities for local talent is key to achieving long-term sustainable economic growth in the UAE. The local talent in Abu Dhabi has a very high potential for positions in the accounting sector and this agreement will equip them with the right tools and platforms to excel in the field. We are very pleased to partner with both local authorities and global industry leaders to create a comprehensive framework that will allow local talent to thrive and increase their involvement in the sector."

Amer Al Hammadi, Acting Director General of HRA, said, "This agreement is a translation of our wise leadership’s vision and efforts to reinforce Emiratisation and support the development process in the financial and banking sector as part of the Executive Council’s "Ghadan 21" initiative to create 10,000 new jobs.

Ahmed Saleh, Director of ADAA Knowledge Centre, said, "We are committed to strengthening cooperation with all stakeholders and have been taking calculated steps to serve the strategic objectives of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and realise our leadership’s vision. It is a strategic step forward that sets an example of good cooperation with the private sector to train human resources - the most important resource and asset the UAE has."

Nader Haffar, Senior Partner and CEO, KPMG Lower Gulf, said, "KPMG is committed to supporting the UAE Government’s vision for Emiratisation and developing a robust strategy to strive that UAE nationals have the appropriate knowledge and skills to participate in a highly competitive public and private sector. In this regard, we are pleased to team-up with ADGM to develop the PAQT framework that provides nationals with the necessary training and guidance in relation to audit, so that they are well equipped to take up competitive positions in this field and contribute to the growth and development of the local economy."