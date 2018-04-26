90% of food transport vehicles in Dubai compliant with municipality hygiene rules

The Food Inspection Section of Dubai Municipality's Food Safety Department, in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, Dubai Police and the Assets Management Department of the municipality, have organised an inspection campaign for food transport vehicles at the Warsan Vegetable and Fruits Market to ensure that they meet the hygiene requirements of the Food Safety Department for transporting food in a hygienic and safe way.

During the campaign, the vehicles were checked for the necessary permits to transport food, especially as the market is considered the main source of food transport for food establishments and consumers. A total of 1,375 vehicles were checked to monitor the transport of food and to ensure safe transport of a variety of dry, chilled and frozen food items.

Commenting on the move, Sultan Ali Al Tahir, Head of the Food Inspection Section in the Food Safety Department and Head of the team responsible for following up on the inspection, said that during the comprehensive campaign it was found that only 145 vehicles (10 percent of those checked) were non-compliant and they were fined and were immediately handed over to the technical inspection centre.

"We have found that 90 percent (1,230 vehicles) of them were adhering to the municipality food safety rules and regulations," Al Tahir said.

He added that the campaign resulted in several positive results as many companies whose food transport vehicles were in violation responded immediately to get their vehicles approved within the required specifications and standards.

"The commitment rate in the campaign last year was about 80 percent, which increased this year to 90 percent. It is a positive indicator of the increased commitment of food establishments on the safe transport regulations and adopting a food safety culture," he said.

Al Tahir explained that the Food Inspection Section and the team will carry out periodic campaigns during the current year in a more comprehensive and wider manner until they ensure 100 percent commitment by all transport companies in implementing the hygiene requirements and technical specifications of food transport.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the municipality and immediately report if they find any violation in food transportation by calling the municipality call centre number 800900, which operates around the clock, as the department will check the condition of the vehicle and take appropriate action.