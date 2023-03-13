By E247

90 Premium number plates up for grabs at RTA’s 112th open auction on March 18th

The fancy numbers on offer include 2, 3, 4 and 5-digit plates highlighted by Super Plates (AA 20), (AA 15), and (R 76) Dubai.



The super number plates (AA 20), (AA 15), and (R 76) top a pack of 90 fabulous vehicle licensing plates of two, three, four and five digits on offer at the forthcoming 112th Open Auction of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Plates on offer at this auction, which is the first public auction for this year, bear (AA-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z) codes.

The bidding will start at 04:30 pm on Saturday, March 18th at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Hotel. Registration of bidders starts today, Monday, 13th March 2023.

Interested bidders can also register for the auction through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), Dubai Drive app, or any of RTA’s Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Al Ramool, Deira and Al Barsha. With seats being limited, priority will be given to bidders hence making it essential for pre registration for the auction. However, registration will also be available at the bidding hall from 02:00 pm.

The selling of number plates is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder is required to have a traffic file in Dubai, and deposit a security cheque amounting to AED25,000 addressed to RTA. Bidders have also to pay a non-refundable auction fee of AED 120 at the abovementioned customers' happiness centres. Payment can also be made online with a credit card or the Dubai Drive app.

