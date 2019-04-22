94 Emiratis complete Kellogg College AI programme

By WAM

The UAE government celebrated the graduation of 94 Emiratis from the Kellogg College's artificial intelligence training programme, at the University of Oxford.

The programme, a joint effort between the UAE National AI Programme and Kellogg College, with an aim to train UAE nationals and enhance their skillsets to accelerate the delivery of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

The award ceremony was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Sulaiman Almazroui, UAE Ambassador to the UK, and Professor Jonathan Michie, Kellogg College President, along with representatives from the UAE Embassy in London.

Omar Al Olama said that enhancing UAE nationals’ capabilities and skills in the field of artificial intelligence through specialised training programmes and courses is essential for building a "future-ready generation", one that is able to address challenges and keep up to date with latest trends and development in AI.

Commenting on the graduating batch, the minister noted that the participant's completion of the programme embodies the UAE government's objectives to enhance and equip UAE nationals with the necessary skills by collaborating with global institutions and organisations to further develop the AI sector.

The training programme provided participants with insights on the latest tools and ethics of modern technology, practical uses of AI in various sectors and expected economic returns. The participants worked on a capstone project focused on the adoption of artificial intelligence in strategic sectors and explored the challenges of maintaining data integrity and information security.

Registration will be opened for the second batch of the Artificial Intelligence training programme in the coming period, along with the introduction of other specialised courses in the AI and Blockchain in line with UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and the UAE Blockchain Strategy 2021.