9th International Government Communication Forum opens

By WAM

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Wednesday opened the 9th edition of the International Government Communication Forum, IGCF.

Themed ‘Beyond Communications’, the high-profile 2-day global summit sheds light on key challenges and issues in the field of government communication on motivating individuals to play a key role in the development drive.

The event convenes scores of speakers, including 64 government officials representing 16 countries along with international media and PR stalwarts, policy experts, social entrepreneurs, and communications and technology experts.

IGCF features in-depth discussion panels, inspirational speeches, sessions, workshops and interactive forums.

