A heartly salute to UAE's brave heroes

The assigning by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan of November 30 as Commemoration Day is an indication that the country is keen to keep alive the memory of the great heroes in the souls and minds of future generations, a UAE local daily has said.

"Commemoration Day is an occasion for nationals and expatriates to express pride in what the sons of this country have done through their supreme sacrifices in defence of the nation," said The Gulf Today in an editorial on Thursday.

As Sheikh Khalifa mentioned, the 30th of November is a day to treasure the values of sacrifice, dedication and loyalty to the homeland.

The nation will never forget the UAE servicemen who offered their dear lives and blood on the battlegrounds of justice, right, duty and pride in defence of the Union, safeguarding its sovereignty and preserving its achievements, so as to keep aloft the flag of the UAE as a symbol of strength, dignity, protection and glory.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, echoes the feelings of the entire nation when he says, "As words are not powerful enough to indicate the sublime status of martyrs, we will remain forever indebted to those who have responded to the call to pay the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the homeland, their sanctities and national gains."

"The families of the martyrs deserve huge appreciation as they stand firm behind their sons, inspiring them with determination and strong will to either achieve victory or get rewards from Allah the Almighty after their martyrdom," added the editorial comment.

Speaking to the martyrs’ parents, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said, "I would like to pay tribute to the mothers of our martyrs, their parents and their families, who set the best example of sacrifice and giving. We draw from their loyalty and patriotism more strength and determination to continue the march and we commend them and tell them that the people of the UAE are proud of you and your sacrifices. You should be proud of what your sons have accomplished: they have written a glorious chapter in the history of this nation."

"The most fitting tribute to the memory of our great martyrs would be to adopt their values and draw inspiration from them to do the UAE proud in every sphere," concluded the Sharjah-based daily.