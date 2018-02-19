Abdullah bin Zayed attends tenth anniversary celebrations of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the tenth anniversary celebrations of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant held in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the leading role played by the grant in the last decade for providing the country with the highest international skills that are capable of efficiently contributing to the process of development witnessed by the country's different sectors.

He highlighted that the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant provides a unique opportunity to a select group of talented university students to participate in an academic programme designed to prepare them for entering the labour market.

The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Higher Education Grant accepts excellent students in government universities, as it was designed through consultations with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, and national universities and colleges in the UAE, including New York University in Abu Dhabi.

The programme provides a rich educational and cultural experience aimed at developing the leadership skills of talented students in their third and fourth years in higher education institutions in the UAE.

The programme enables them to access New York University - Abu Dhabi’s research, education and entrepreneurship network, to promote awareness on international topics and challenges and develop the abilities of researchers to shape the future.