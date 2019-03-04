Abdullah bin Zayed, British Foreign Minister review situation in Yemen

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has discussed prospects for further advancing cooperation between the UAE and UK as he received British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting, which was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, addressed the distinguished relations between the two countries and the latest regional and international developments, with special emphasis on the situation in Yemen.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underlined the robust historical bonds between the two countries, with the British top diplomat noting the steady growth in bilateral relations.

Hunt hailed the pioneering status boasted by the UAE at the regional and international levels and the significant developmental achievements made thanks to the wise vision of the nation's leadership.

In a related development, Sheikh Abdullah and Hunt, accompanied by Dr. Youssef Al Obaidly, the Director-General of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, visited the Founding Father's mosque.

During the tour, the British minister was briefed about the mosque’s civic message of tolerance, coexistence as well as its role in introducing the tolerant Islamic culture and promoting cross-cultural communication amongst various cultures and peoples worldwide. The top guest also learned about history, components, aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture spread all across this grand edifice.

At the end of the visit, Hunt was presented with a copy of one of The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center's bestseller publications, "Spaces of Light", containing winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organized by the Center in celebration of the aesthetics and visual artistic features depicted at the mosque.