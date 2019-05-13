Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), presided over a meeting of the EHRC on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, made a presentation on the national policy for nursing and the national strategy for enhancing the attractiveness of nursing and midwifery professions through the main pillars, including governance, effective legislations, effective management system for work force, services and quality. The strategy also covers the aspects of innovative professional education and capability development to prepare qualified and highly skilled nurses and midwives, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of the nursing profession and the great role it plays in maintaining a healthy lifestyle for the community members, describing it as "not just a job, but a humanitarian mission."

He added that the availability of highly qualified national nursing professionals, represents a key driver for a sustainable healthcare sector and a vital contribution to the comprehensive development drive, envisioned by the wise leadership to improve services and standards across all sectors.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, focussed his presentation on the integrated ecosystem for entrepreneurship, in line with National Agenda goals for positioning the UAE among the top 10 countries worldwide in global competitiveness index and to raise the country's per capita in entrepreneurship. This will entail a package of initiatives, including providing the opportunity to the Emiratis in the government sectors to experience the enterprises sector, without losing their jobs or pension.

He also highlighted the initiatives of remote work and innovative employment which will create employment opportunities for Emiratis, especially in remote areas and help hire Emirati women who do not want to adhere to official timings and workplace.

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, detailed the advantages of the 'remote work' system, saying it creates a work-life balance, while attracting talents in federal government, providing unconventional job opportunities and cutting operating costs in federal entities.

The meeting was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Jassim Mohammed Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

Also attending were Sara Awad Mussalam, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge and Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Krama, Director General of Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority.