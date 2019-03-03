Abdullah bin Zayed continues receiving OIC FMs attending 46th CFM conference

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a number of Foreign Ministers who are taking part in the 46th Session of the Islamic Cooperation Organisation's Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) that concluded in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Sheikh Abdullah received Yldiz Deborah Pollack-Beighle, Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs; Kalla Ankourao, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation, African Integration and Niger Citizens Abroad of the Republic of Niger, and Mamadi Toure, Foreign Minister of Guinea.

Sheikh Abdullah also welcomed Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia; Mamadou Tangara, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Gambia, and Robert Dussey, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and African Integration of Togo.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the OIC foreign ministers and emphasised the UAE's keenness to strengthen ties in all fields with their respective countries.

He said the CFM's 46th session witnessed fruitful discussions that will contribute to opening new avenues for cooperation among the OIC members states.

The ministers thanked the UAE for its warm hospitality and expressed their confidence that as Chair of the current CFM session, the UAE provided tremendous support to enable the OIC to deliver its mandate.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah and the Surinamese minister of foreign affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, regarding the political consultations between the two countries and another MoU on cooperation between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and Suriname Diplomatic Institute (SDI).