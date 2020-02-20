Abdullah bin Zayed heads Steering Committee on UAE’s participation in G20 Summit

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has headed the first G20 Steering Committee Meeting to discuss and review the UAE’s priorities as a guest invitee for this year’s G20 Summit. The Summit will take place on 21st and 22nd November 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 headquarters, in the presence of a number of ministers and senior officials, saw committee members discuss the UAE’s participation in the upcoming ministerial and working group meetings that will be held in the lead up to the Summit.

At the start of the meeting, His Highness expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their invitation to the UAE, the current Chair of the GCC, to engage in the 2020 G20 process.

During the meeting, ministers and officials discussed the UAE’s inclusive approach to G20. The approach will focus on areas such as; global health and disease eradication, sustainability and climate change mitigation, and food and water security. Ministers and officials were also introduced to the G20 process and discussed preparations for upcoming key G20 engagements included in the Sherpa and Finance Tracks.

His Highness thanked all ministers and officials for the collaborative spirit in which they have approached the UAE’s participation at the G20.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Dr. Harib Al Amimi - President of State Audit Institution; Abdulnasser AlShali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Younis Haji Al Khouri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, and Fatima Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water and Future Energy at the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

Established in 1999, the G20 Summit is an annual gathering of representatives of the world’s largest economies that works to strengthen international economic cooperation.

Following Saudi Arabia’s assumption of the G20 presidency, this year’s theme was announced as ‘Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century for All’.

