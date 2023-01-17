Abdullah bin Zayed launches COP28 UAE logo reflecting ‘One World’ concept

By WAM

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2023 (WAM) -- The COP28 UAE Presidency has unveiled its new official logo and branding for the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will take place at Expo City Dubai from 30th November to 12th December, 2023.

Led by the concept that we are all inhabitants of 'One World', the spherical design in light and dark green includes a collection of diverse icons, from people and renewable energy technologies to wildlife and nature, encapsulated in one globe. The imagery represents the wealth of humanity’s natural and technological resources, and emphasises the need for innovation across all sectors to drive inclusive and transformational sustainable development.

The design serves as a reminder to global communities to rally behind urgent climate action and embark on an inclusive pathway towards climate action. The visuals underscore the message that COP28 will be a COP for All that bridges the global north and south, and includes public and private sectors, scientists and civil society, women and youth, all of which are referenced in the iconography.

It will also promote the message that COP28 will be a COP of Action, which raises ambitions and moves from goals to achieving results across mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage.

Referencing the new logo, COP28 President-Designate, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, “We live in one world, a world where we need to collaborate and cooperate like never before to make the transformational progress needed to reach the Paris Agreement. COP28 will be a COP for Action and a COP for all, bringing together the global north and south and leaving no one behind.

“COP28 in the UAE will seek to find global consensus so that we can go further and faster and move from goals to getting it done.”

The new logo and branding will be applied across all COP28 UAE branding, including the newly launched website and on-site at Expo City Dubai. In addition, a dynamic animation of the logo can be viewed here that brings the logo and its story to life on digital media.

Earlier in January, the COP28 UAE Presidency announced the appointment of a diverse leadership team that will work closely with the UNFCCC and the COP27 Presidency to champion an inclusive and comprehensive agenda for the global climate summit.

The UAE looks forward to welcoming the world to COP28 and to working together with all stakeholders in pursuit of balanced, ambitious, and inclusive outcomes as a hopeful legacy for our future generations.

