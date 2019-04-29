Abdullah bin Zayed launches six new research centres at ZU

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Chairman of the Educational and Human Resources Council, has launched six new research centres at Zayed University.

"Only those who have the knowhow and advanced research centres can make changes for the better," said H.H. Sheikh Abdullah during his visit to the University's campus here where he was received by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, and University President; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Reyadh AlMehaideb, Vice President; and Dr Michael John Wilson, Provost; along with the University's senior management team and deans.

"Providing Emirati young people with an innovation-conducive environment and advanced research skills and capabilities is a priority on the UAE government's agenda in order to create a brighter future for current and next generations, and to consolidate the prestigious status boasted by our country on the international stage," he added.

"Investments in education are a value inspired from the legacy of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who firmly believed in the importance of developing human resources, while placing his bet on the nation's young people to achieve our ambitions toward progress, sustainable development and economic prosperity," he noted.

The newly launched facilities include centres in the fields of prototype digital manufacturing; smart cities research; energy and environment economics; Arabic Language learning; in addition to Zayed Architecture Research Institute.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah initiated the visit by a meeting with the university's senior management team who presented an overview of the achievements and milestones made with regards to academic research and expansion plans of Abu Dhabi and Dubai campuses.

He toured the university's Promenade at the female students' residence where he had group photos and changed cordial talk with the students.

The project includes analytical laboratories equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment and technology, and provides an opportunity for practical training of students on applied experiences.

He also visited the Nutrient Analysis Laboratory.

Sheikh Abdullah also stopped at the Early Childhood Learning Centre of the College of Education. He, then toured du multimedia lab which is equipped with the latest equipment in accordance with the latest international standards.

H.H. also visited the Digital Radio Lab and listened to a live broadcast by College of Communication & Media Sciences students. Sheikh Abdullah was briefed about the services provided by the Student Facilities Centre to People of Determination through the provision of specialised technical sources to facilitate learning process and their participation in students activities.

He also toured the university library. H.H. met with Students Council and discussed with them key issues related to the youth.

Sheikh Abdullah's next step was Advance Cyber Forensics Research Lab of the Technological Innovation College,which is equipped with 64 platforms at the university's two campuses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with Bachelor Degree students of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences and held a panel discussion about soft diplomacy areas. He learned about research centres and the available innovation sources in the university.

Noura Al Kaabi said that Sheikh Abdullah's visit emphasises his keenness on following up the latest plans and university's objectives aimed at graduating competent Emirati graduates who are able to address future challenges.

She added, " The six research centres launched today supports the Zayed University's transformation into a research-based university that focuses on the needs of the UAE community within the country's strategy in science, technology and innovation to provide solutions and advice to decision-makers.''