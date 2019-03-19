Abdullah bin Zayed launches 'Zayed Tolerance Pledge'

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Tolerance, has launched the Zayed Tolerance Pledge campaign which aims to consolidate the values of tolerance and coexistence established by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said, "Let us pledge to promote Zayed's values of tolerance in our society."

The Zayed Tolerance Pledge depicts how deeply rooted tolerance is in the culture of the UAE and in its citizens and residents. It promotes solidarity within the community and fosters peaceful cultural dialogue between the UAE and the rest of the world to promote diversity and pluralism.

Sheikh Abdullah invited all segments of society including schools, universities and institutions across the UAE to take part in the campaign.

Zayed Tolerance Pledge reaffirms the UAE's position as a global capital for tolerance and promotes these values as a continuation of the ways of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a sustainable social movement to promote dialogue and openness to different cultures while shedding light on the specificities of the diverse UAE community which hosts over 200 nationalities from all over the world living in peace, dignity and equality under the law.

As part of the campaign, an open call is extended to the public to record and tweet videos of them reciting the pledge using the hashtag #ZayedTolerancePledge. In doing so, it further entrenches the values of tolerance and openness, especially amongst youth. The campaign also seeks to demonstrate that cultural tolerance is best manifested via the use of language, acceptance, and respect for others.