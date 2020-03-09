Abdullah bin Zayed, Lithuanian FM discuss advancing ties

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hailed the opening of the first Lithuanian embassy in the Gulf Region in Abu Dhabi, and underlined the role played by the Lithuanian government in propelling relations with the UAE.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received today Linas Linkevicius, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, at the ministry's premises in the UAE capital, where they reviewed fostering relations in addition to an array of international and regional issues of common concern.

Applauding the pioneering stature enjoyed by the UAE on the regional and international scene, Linkevicius said the opening of his country's embassy on the sidelines of his visit stems from the Lithuanian government's determination to advance cooperation with the UAE across all fronts.

Attending the meeting were Khalifa Shaheen, Assistant Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, and Edminas Bagdonas, Ambassador of Lithuania to the UAE.

