Abdullah bin Zayed meets Dutch counterpart

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has met with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly currently running in New York.

The two ministers discussed ways of bolstering cooperation and friendship ties between their countries.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Both sides affirmed their keenness to enhance mutual cooperation in all fields.

The Dutch minister praised the UAE's leading position in the regional and international arena.

The meeting was attended by Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at MoFAIC.