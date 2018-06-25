Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian officials

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in New Delhi with MJ Akbar India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Dharmendra Pradhan, Indian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Ajit Doval Indian National Security Advisor, as part of his official visit to India.

The Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and National Security Advisor welcomed Sheikh Abdullah and his accompanying delegation. They also wished that the visit will enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields.

The audience discussed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and India, ways to develop the existing cooperation, issues of mutual interest, the latest regional and international developments, and the two countries' efforts to support pillars of stability, peace and joint coordination in countering extremism and terrorism.

Sheikh Abdullah hailed the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries in various fields, and stressed the strong relations between the UAE and India and the joint keenness to enhance strategic partnership in various domains.

The Indian officials praised the historic relations between the two friendly countries. They also stressed that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is always keen on developing the strong relations with India, especially in the light of the huge opportunities of cooperation and the rapid regional and global changes.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, attended the meeting.