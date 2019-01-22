Abdullah bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Naila Al Nuaimi

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has offered condolences to Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mu'alla on the death of his mother Sheikha Naila bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

While visiting the mourning tent in Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his heartfelt condolences, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest departed soul in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to the deceased's family.

A number of Sheikhs and officials also offered their condolences.