Abdullah bin Zayed presides over virtual meetings of Education and Human Resources Council

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, EHRC, said the UAE boasts qualified cadres at the federal and local levels who are capable of coming up with innovative solutions to ensure a successful national development drive.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah made the statements as he recently presided over three virtual meetings of the EHRC to review the efforts made at the country level to ensure continuity of learning under the current circumstances the country is going through.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the significant efforts exerted across the education sector, both general and higher, in order to ensure an uninterrupted learning process despite the current circumstances and trying times, stressing that education will remain the cornerstone of development and progress for all countries of the world.

"Since its establishment, the UAE has strongly been believing in the importance of education. Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan was keen to ensure that all students at various levels, including general and higher stages, are provided with the right environment to learn and progress," Sheikh Abdullah added.

"The UAE boasts qualified cadres and distinguished squads at the federal and local levels who are able to find innovative solutions to ensure national development," he noted, extending thanks to the Ministry of Education, various educational councils and authorities, government and private schools and universities for providing an innovation-driven and education-conducive environment for students in the country.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of exploring the future while addressing the current challenges. "The UAE was and will continue to be one of the pioneering countries diligently and thoughtfully seeking to deliver the future," he said.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Education, Department of Education and Knowledge- Abu Dhabi, and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority- Dubai reviewed the current preparations and initiatives taken to address COVID-19 pandemic, including the application of the distance education system for all students at government and private schools and higher education institutions.

In this regard, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of providing the right environment for every student in the country, while supporting schools and higher education institutions to enable students to complete the current academic year in a seamless manner that ensures continuity of learning as per the plan set for the current period.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of continued coordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention to give the chance for qualified students in the disciplines of medicine, nursing, and pharmacology, as well as other capable university students, to contribute to the national efforts being tirelessly made at the country level to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control.

For his part, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, reviewed the steps taken to continue the current academic semester. He touched on the distance education mechanism at the government and private universities.

The minister also highlighted the mechanism for admission and registration of new students for the next semester and the registration procedure for graduates of secondary schools.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation made a presentation on the remote working tools.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, highlighted a proposed scheme to introduce cultural education in the UAE school curricula.

Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, gave a presentation on the professional diploma for sign language instructors, which was developed by the Ministry, in collaboration with the UAE University.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, and the Council's Secretary General, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash, Chancellor of the UAE University, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, Dubai, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court.

