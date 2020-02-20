Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent delegates to UN

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, underlined the UAE leadership's determination to grow relations with Afghanistan, Albania, Eritrea, Grenada and El Salvador as he met their female permanent delegates to the UN. The diplomats were on a visit to the UAE where they participated in the Global Women's Forum Dubai, hosted and organised by the Dubai Women Establishment under the theme "The Power of Influence" on February 16-17.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Adela Raz of Afghanistan, Besiana Kadare of Albania, Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes of Eritrea, Keisha A. McGuire of Grenade, and Egriselda Aracely González López of El Salvador who all lauded the UAE's women's empowerment efforts.

They highlighted in this respect the meeting of the Women, Peace and Security, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) to encourage more women to join military all over the world.

They said they are looking forward to participating in the EXPO 2020 Dubai and growing their countries' ties with the UAE.

Attending the meeting were Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the UAE Permanent Representative to the UN and Mohammed Saif Hilal Al Shehhi, Director of the United Nations Administration at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

