Abdullah bin Zayed receives German official

By WAM

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office, Niels Annen.

During the meeting, held at the ministry in Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah and Annen exchanged views on the latest regional developments and tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the German official and emphasised the strong and distinguished relations between the UAE and Germany and continuous desire to promote cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Annen underlined keenness on developing cooperation with the UAE in various domains. He also hailed the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended the meeting.